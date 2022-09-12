Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRZBF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

