Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $2.23 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

