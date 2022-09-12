TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,383,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,056,441 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.36% of TransUnion worth $866,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.