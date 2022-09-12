Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Travala.com (AVA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Travala.com has a market cap of $44.08 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,618,537 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

