Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00005095 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $649,102.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

