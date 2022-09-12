Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after buying an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

