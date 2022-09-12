TripCandy Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, TripCandy has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. TripCandy has a market capitalization of $461,213.92 and $27.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TripCandy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,169.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00476714 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.

TripCandy Profile

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TripCandy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TripCandy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TripCandy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.