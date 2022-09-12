TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

