Trodl Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,984.00 (TRO)

Trodl (TRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Trodl has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. Trodl has a market cap of $35,747.39 and approximately $13,984.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trodl coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014455 BTC.
Trodl Profile
Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom.
Trodl Coin Trading
