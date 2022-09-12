TRONbetDice (DICE) Price Reaches $0.0029

TRONbetDice (DICE) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One TRONbetDice coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRONbetDice has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $11,675.00 worth of TRONbetDice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRONbetDice has traded down 81.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,391.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073649 BTC.

About TRONbetDice

TRONbetDice (DICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. TRONbetDice’s total supply is 983,233,671 coins. TRONbetDice’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRONbetDice’s official website is www.wink.org/#/platform/dice.

TRONbetDice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONbetDice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONbetDice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONbetDice using one of the exchanges listed above.

