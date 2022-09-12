True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after buying an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,018,000 after buying an additional 46,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

