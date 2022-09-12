TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $152,946.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,323.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00051170 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005441 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073498 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

