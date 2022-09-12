TrustSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $750,517.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $24.61 million and $750,517.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00749881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019127 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

TrustSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

