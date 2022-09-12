Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tullow Oil Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

