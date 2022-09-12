Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TWIN opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 47.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $309,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 6.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 152,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

