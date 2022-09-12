Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Twin Disc Price Performance
TWIN opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.45. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.