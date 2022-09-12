Twinci (TWIN) Reaches Market Cap of $11,806.77

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Twinci has a market cap of $11,806.77 and $47,706.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Twinci’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. The official website for Twinci is twinci.io. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci is a decentralized NFTs social networking application on blockchain where users can create, sell, and collect digital products. They can receive an unlimited amount of money through the works that people drop a heart.TWIN is a Twinci token on the NFTs market. It can be used to buy and sell NFTs products that users like, and they will receive special offers when using TWIN tokens to pay. Profits from sharing revenue with art creators and collecting fees for Dapp's NFTs transactions will be burned quarterly, and the more active the NFTs market is, the less the total supply of NFTs will be.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Twinci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Twinci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

