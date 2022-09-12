Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Raised by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 3.1% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Twitter worth $276,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,799 shares of company stock worth $1,598,285 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

