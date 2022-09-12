Typhoon Network Hits Market Capitalization of $60,747.68 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $60,747.68 and $180.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

