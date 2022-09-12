Ubiq Price Down 3% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $945.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,366.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.24 or 0.07650994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00172099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00731633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00575482 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000931 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

