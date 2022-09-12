Ubiq Price Down 3% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $945.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,366.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.24 or 0.07650994 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00172099 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022510 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00274193 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00731633 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00575482 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000931 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Ubiq
Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ubiq Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.