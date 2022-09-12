UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

UCBJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UCB from €90.00 ($91.84) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

UCB Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UCBJF opened at $68.96 on Monday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

