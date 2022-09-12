UGAS (UGAS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $79,964.00

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $187,779.86 and approximately $79,964.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,338.17 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.14 or 0.00475104 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005308 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063723 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

