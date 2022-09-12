Uhive Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uhive has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $75,319.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uhive coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Uhive’s launch date was March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

