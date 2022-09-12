UMA Price Reaches $2.81 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. UMA has a market cap of $193.18 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00012603 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,777,134 coins and its circulating supply is 68,865,983 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

