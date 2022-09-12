Umbrella Network Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $927,148.65 and $85,158.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00011984 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00012572 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

