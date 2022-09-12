Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,145.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $44,145.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00746071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014694 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019098 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
