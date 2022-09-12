Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,748.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 12th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $2,748.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00747471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014394 BTC.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.