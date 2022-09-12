UNICORN Token (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.00

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $4,774.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00029826 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002448 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

