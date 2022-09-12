UniCrypt (UNCX) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $22,527.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for approximately $265.53 or 0.01198335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt’s launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,852 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425.

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

According to CryptoCompare, “UniCrypt is a platform creating services for other tokens. Services such as token locking contracts, yield farming as a service and other dex orientated products. UNCX is the deflationary governance token of the Unicrypt platform.”

