UniDex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.71 Million (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. UniDex has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $10,293.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniDex has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniDex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniDex Profile

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,443,853 coins. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @UniDexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniDex’s official website is tronx.online.

UniDex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex allows traders in the DeFi ecosystem to take part in leverage trading on top of uniswap in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniDex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

