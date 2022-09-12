Unification (FUND) Price Hits $0.0771 on Major Exchanges

Unification (FUND) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $38,163.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unification

Unification is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

