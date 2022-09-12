Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) 1-Day Volume Hits $20,523.00

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $20,523.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniform Fiscal Object alerts:

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object (CRYPTO:UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,934,290,495 coins and its circulating supply is 3,847,208,359 coins. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniform Fiscal Object’s official website is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniform Fiscal Object Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniform Fiscal Object and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.