UniLend (UFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.34 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $17.34 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

