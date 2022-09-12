UniPower Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,702.00 (POWER)

UniPower (POWER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, UniPower has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One UniPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniPower has a total market cap of $113,507.69 and approximately $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.

UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official website for UniPower is unipower.network. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

