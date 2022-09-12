United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.10.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,210,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $511,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.