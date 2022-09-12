United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 11,764 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 68,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

