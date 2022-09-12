United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $16.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $105.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $141.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

