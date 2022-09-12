United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $22.24 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $22,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 26.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 492,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $978,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.91 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

