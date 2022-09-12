United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 11,491 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK opened at $31.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. GSK plc has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

