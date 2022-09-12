United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.15% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.