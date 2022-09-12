United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 449,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 282,941 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

