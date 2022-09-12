United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $360.82.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $311.14 on Friday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.