United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.91 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.65.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
