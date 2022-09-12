United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTHR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $223.48 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total transaction of $1,293,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,465.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,393,000 after acquiring an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

