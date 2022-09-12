Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $823.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 488,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

