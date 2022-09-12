Unitrade Hits 24 Hour Volume of $51,498.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $881,626.25 and $51,498.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00066310 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005409 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

