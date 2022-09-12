Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157,747 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises about 1.8% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Universal Health Services worth $89,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $103.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.70 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

