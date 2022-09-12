Unlock Protocol (UDT) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $496,885.31 and approximately $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unlock Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Unlock Protocol Coin Profile

Unlock Protocol’s genesis date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol. Unlock Protocol’s official website is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

