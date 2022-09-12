UnMarshal Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (MARSH)

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $478,787.16 and approximately $319,792.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00741370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014350 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal was first traded on March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official website is unmarshal.io. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

