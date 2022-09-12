Uno Re Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $225,645.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,342.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00576935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00245172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00048891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004896 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Uno Re Profile

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

