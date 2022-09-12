uPlexa Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $489.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (UPX) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 69.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $104,659.13 and $489.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

